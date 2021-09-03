dayton-daily-news logo
Victim ID’d in fatal motorcycle crash in West Chester

By Daniel Susco
18 minutes ago

A 39-year-old Cincinnati man has been identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash in West Chester Twp. on Wednesday.

Eric Keller died of multiple traumatic injuries, and his death has been rules an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

At 9:10 p.m., West Chester dispatchers received a call reporting that the motorcyclist had gone off the road while traveling eastbound on West Chester Road between Butler Warren Road and Outlook Drive, according to West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barbara Wilson.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Emergency crews reported that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other passengers on the motorcycle.

A helmet was found at the scene, but it is unclear if the victim was wearing it at the time of the crash, Wilson said.

West Chester Road was closed for a few hours due to the crash, but reopened just after midnight.

The crash remains under investigation.

