Victim identified in fatal Darke County crash; U.S. 127 was closed for 8 hours

A two-vehicle crash along U.S. 127 in Darke County left one person dead and one person injured Thursday morning.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old John McGowan from Laurel, Indiana.

Darke County deputies, along with Greenville and Greenville Twp. crews were dispatched on reports of a serious crash around 5:48 a.m. on U.S. Route 127 and Hunter Road, 3-4 miles north of Greenvile, according to the sheriff’s office.

McGowan’s 2013 GMC Acadia was northbound on U.S. Route 127 when it traveled left of the centerline and hit a 2023 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer driven coming southbound, the sheriff’s office said.

McGowan traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to a rest in the ditch with his vehicle engulfed with flames, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Freightliner continued southbound, traveled left of the center line and came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the semi, a 47-year-old Texas man, was treated and released at the scene.

U.S. Route 127 between Hunter Road and Horatio-Harris Creek Road was closed for approximately eight hours.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement, Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Department of Transportation crews were also on scene.