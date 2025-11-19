VIDEO: A day at a Foodbank mobile pantry during a time of overwhelming need

Credit: David Sherman, Video Producer | Sydney Dawes, Reporter

46 minutes ago
As part of our reporting on food need in the region, reporter Sydney Dawes and video producer David Sherman recently spent a day at a mobile pantry held by The Foodbank.

Watch the video above for thoughts and views on what you see during a mobile food pantry and what it says about need in the area.

