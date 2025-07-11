Breaking: Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Washington Twp.

VIDEO: Behind the scenes for a day at the Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is one of the most diverse events on the area calendar each year.

Videographer David Sherman spent a day at the fair this week capturing the views, animals and food that make it fun.

Watch the video above for a look at a day at the fair.

