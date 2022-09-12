dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Foxton Court apartments, over three years after they were damaged in 2019 tornadoes

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top