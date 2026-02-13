Breaking: Cedarville mourns Jim Villinger, the legendary football coach who built the area’s first small school powerhouse

VIDEO: Guests eat, hit the dance floor at Goodwill Easterseals Valentine’s Day dance

Credit: Bryant Billing

Local News
By
53 minutes ago
X

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley on Thursday celebrated Valentine’s Day with a dance for all of its Developmental Disability program participants, as well as others interested in joining, according to the organization on social media.

Video from the event showed guests enjoying food from the buffet before getting up to head for the dance floor.

