VIDEO: Guests meet to enjoy Sweetheart Soirée at The Courtyard at Centerville

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we visited The Courtyard at Centerville senior living facility for their Sweetheart Soirée. The Valentine’s Day event featured a special dinner, accompanied by live music from the Kim Kelly Orchestra.
Video from the event showed a room of packed tables enjoying the special dinner.
“From incredible flavors at the table to a packed dance floor, the energy never slowed down!” the post said.
