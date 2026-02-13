Breaking: Cedarville mourns Jim Villinger, the legendary football coach who built the area’s first small school powerhouse

VIDEO: Guests meet to enjoy Sweetheart Soirée at The Courtyard at Centerville

Credit: Bryant Billing

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we visited The Courtyard at Centerville senior living facility for their Sweetheart Soirée. The Valentine’s Day event featured a special dinner, accompanied by live music from the Kim Kelly Orchestra.

Video from the event showed a room of packed tables enjoying the special dinner.

“From incredible flavors at the table to a packed dance floor, the energy never slowed down!” the post said.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.