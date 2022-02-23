Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Local family feels effect of inflation at grocery store, gas station

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Local family feels impact of inflation at grocery store and gas station

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top