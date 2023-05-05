Video: Mysterious lights in Dayton sky likely were Starlink satellite ‘train’

Residents in Riverside who reported observing unexplained lights in Thursday’s night sky may have been viewing a string of Starlink satellites that were visible across large parts of the Dayton area.
A subsidiary of SpaceX, a space transportation and aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, Starlink is a satellite constellation that uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet to users across the globe, according to the company.
On clear nights, segments of Starlink’s more than 3,000 orbiting internet satellites can be seen from Earth. The company said these constellations often appear in a line, or train, which is the case for a set that was reportedly seen passing over an area of Riverside on Thursday evening.
One resident reported seeing unexplained lights in the sky around 9:25 p.m. Thursday. According to FindStarlink.com, a website dedicated to tracking and recording Starlink sightings, a set of Starlink satellites were passing over Riverside at 9:23 p.m. Thanks to clear conditions, they were likely visible for a total of five minutes, the website states.
To learn more, visit starlink.com.
About the Author