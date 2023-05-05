Video: Mysterious lights in Dayton sky likely were Starlink satellite ‘train’

A subsidiary of SpaceX, a space transportation and aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, Starlink is a satellite constellation that uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet to users across the globe, according to the company.

On clear nights, segments of Starlink’s more than 3,000 orbiting internet satellites can be seen from Earth. The company said these constellations often appear in a line, or train, which is the case for a set that was reportedly seen passing over an area of Riverside on Thursday evening.