A massive data center is proposed to be built in the city of Trenton in Butler County. Residents and neighbors fear that the project could hurt their community.
Journal-News reporter Bryn Dippold and videographer David Sherman visited Trenton and talked to residents about their concerns as part of our investigation into data centers’ potential impacts across southwest Ohio.
DAYTON DAILY NEWS INVESTIGATES
The cost of data centers
Massive data centers are proposed to be built across southwest Ohio. Our investigation looks at the cost and consequences of these power-hungry, water-thirsty, tax-supported facilities.
Reporting by London Bishop and Bryn Dippold.
- » ‘Life-changing decision’: Data center growth fuels fears in local communities
- » Data centers driving up regional electric costs, study says
- » Impact of data centers on regional water supply ‘an emerging issue’
- » Data centers get big tax breaks. Do they create jobs?
- » Ohio lawmakers show bipartisan support for data center legislation
- » Video: Passions run high as local town grapples with data center fears
