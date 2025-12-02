VIDEO: Plows work through snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 2

Credit: Nick Graham

A plow in Butler County worked through snow-covered streets after several inches of snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
In Other News
1
What weather records has Dayton broken so far in 2025?
2
1 killed in snowy crash that closed I-70 in Huber Heights
3
Ohio GOP to schools: Thou shalt add the Ten Commandments
4
Former Preble County township trustee accused of recording 2 minors
5
New leader chosen for Dayton, county tourism organization