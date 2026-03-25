Video shows struggle, moments before Dayton officer shoots, kills man

Around 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, an officer on routine patrol stopped a man on a bike at East Second and St. Clair streets for a traffic violation, Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

The officer’s body camera footage captured him telling Thomas he stopped him for riding a bike on the sidewalk and for not having a light on the front of his bike.

Thomas said he was on the sidewalk because there wasn’t a bike lane on that part of the street. He also said he had a reflector on the front of the bike, but the officer said he needed a light.

At one point during the exchange the officer asked Thomas if he had a weapon and Thomas said no.

When the officer went to pat him down, Thomas got off the bike and started to run away with the officer pursuing him on foot.

During the chase, Thomas pulled out a handgun, prompting the officer to pull out his handgun, Afzal said.

The pair engaged in a struggle on North St. Clair Street near the Dayton Metro Library.

Thomas broke free and started to run again, dropping his handgun, Afzal said. The officer holstered his gun and then struggled with Thomas again, causing both to fall to the ground.

Additional officers started arriving on scene. As the struggle continued Thomas appeared to reach for the handgun he had dropped. A second officer ordered him to drop the weapon before firing his handgun, striking Thomas, Afzal said.

Medics were requested at 9:26 p.m. Officers provided aid until they arrived on scene at 9:31 p.m., the chief said.

Medics stabilized Thomas and transported him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Afzal said Thomas had resisting arrest, assault and aggravated menacing convictions, which would not bar him from having a gun.

In Ohio it is permitted to have a concealed weapon, but if police ask, people are required to disclose that, the chief said.

The officer who stopped Thomas has three years of service and received two commendations, Afzal said. The second officer also has three years of service with three commendations. Neither have had disciplinary action.

The Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will handle an internal investigation, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will handle the criminal investigation. Both officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

The case will be presented to a Montgomery County grand jury for the consideration of charges.