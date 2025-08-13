Suspect who smashed windows, doors in downtown is a ‘menace,’ police say

Montgomery County Jail records show that one inmate is a 60-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday morning by the Dayton Police Department for vandalism.

Dayton Municipal Court records indicate that individual has faced more than 175 citations and criminal charges for misdemeanor criminal and traffic offenses in the last 15 years.

“To say he has been a nemesis in downtown Dayton would be a gross understatement,” said Johns, who also responded to reporters that he believes the suspect to be a menace to the downtown.

At about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke glass and Plexiglas windows and doors on eight storefronts and a church located on West First Street and North Ludlow Street in a northwest part of downtown, said Johns, who oversees the east and central business district operation divisions.

The businesses and groups that were victimized include Teardrop Steakhouse, Rabbit Hole Books, Lisse Beauty Bar, Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and the Salon.

A security alarm at Teardrop Steakhouse was triggered when rocks were thrown through the windows, and public and private security cameras captured some of the vandalism on video.

The suspect was injured after kicking and throwing rocks through windows and doors, and police officers followed the blood trail and located the suspect not far from the vandalized properties, Johns said.

“Thanks to these cameras in the core of our city, we were actually able to identify this individual by video,” Johns said.

Johns said Dayton police have had lots of run-ins in the suspect.

The police major said police records indicate that the suspect has had around 50 warnings and arrests for activities like public intoxication, property damage, catcalling or harassing women, drinking in public and disruptive or disorderly conduct. Johns said he has been trespassed from a variety of businesses and properties for his behavior, including in downtown and the Oregon District.

Johns said this man appears to have some history of mental illness, but his modus operandi, or mode of operating, is to get drunk, act disorderly and cause disturbances.

Management and ownership of some of the victimized businesses told this newspaper that they believe the vandalism spree was related to mental illness. Jane Scott, owner of Lisse Beauty Bar, said her business had three windows and the entrance door broken on Tuesday. But she said her business has had issues with trespassers sneaking downstairs where they damaged or turned off her lights, utilities and internet and stole copper.

She said she believes there are some people with untreated mental illness or substance use disorder problems who wander around downtown and end up causing issues. She said they need treatment, professional help or interventions.

Employees at other stores and businesses said they would like to see more police patrols in the northwest part of downtown.

“I hope he’s held accountable, because we just can’t have this in downtown Dayton,” Johns said.