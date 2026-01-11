Videos of the week: Bobcat, ICE protest, downtown businesses and more

At Twin Valley MetroParks, a bobcat was captured on a trail camera on Jan. 6. In the video, the animal is prowling around grass in the nighttime.

The article mentions how bobcats are shy and need connected forests, wetlands and clean water to have food and shelter.

Crowd of protestors in Dayton advocate against ICE, Minnesota shooting and murder

Credit: Bryant Billing

At the Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, over 300 people on Jan. 8 protested against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota who fatally shot Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37.

Protestors held up signs and chanted phrases such as “We will not put up with ICE” and “Trump has got to go” throughout downtown against ICE and Macklin Good’s death.

An activist Nancy Epling, a Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer, speaks out in the video about how the crowd is motivated “..because once again we have police murdering somebody in cold blood..”

A trio-set of women-owned businesses opened in Jamestown

Credit: Bryant Billing

Ashley Mannier, founder of the Jamestown Café, opened her cafe in September 2025 with much of her food on the menu being sourced as locally.

Sugary Rush Delights, owned by Destiny Storer, is centered around freeze-dried candy, energy drinks and merchandise, which opened in July 2025.

Shaylla Smith opened her boutique New and Known in August 2025, which specializes in secondhand items and local crafts and vendors

Mother and son duo runs Rwandan restaurant SoSo Cuisine

Credit: Video by David Sherman

At a West Carrollton plaza, mother Solange “SoSo” Asingabona and son Angelo Asingabona serve up a Rwandan menu to a plethora of customers at SoSo Cuisine.

It took a year to open up the restaurant with the menu centered around in Rwandan and East African flavors with homage to “memory on a plate.”

Dayton basketball highlights: Win vs. George Washington

Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton basketball team improved to 3-0 in the Atlantic-10 Conference with a victory against George Washington Tuesday.

