Vintage advertisements show what things cost through decades of Dayton history

Vintage advertisements show what things cost through decades of Dayton history

Vintage advertisements show what things cost through decades of Dayton history
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

We thought it would be interesting to look at how the price of certain items changed throughout the decades.

We went back in the Dayton Daily News archives to find advertised prices on cars, groceries, clothing, electronics, homes and more from the 1930s through the 1980s.

1930s

In 1939, you could buy a Dodge Luxury Liner, which was considered a large six-passenger sedan, for $815.

In 1939, you could buy a Dodge Luxury Liner, which was considered a large six-passenger sedan, for $815. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

You could get a 6-piece bedroom set for $69 in 1937.

An advertisement from Sept. 10, 1937, found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

1940s

A full loaf of Marvel Bread cost 13 cents at the A&P grocery store in 1948.

An advertisement from 1948 found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

Midriff pajamas were all the rage in 1945. They could be found at Elder’s for $4.

Midriff pajamas were all the rage in 1945. They could be found at Elder's for $4.

icon to expand image

You could still get a single bottle of Coke for 5 cents back in 1949, which was the same price you could get it for in the 1920s.

You could still get a single bottle of Coke for 5 cents back in 1949, which was the same price you could get it for in the 1920s. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

A pound of Red Circle Coffee from A&P could be found for as low as 40 cents back in 1948.

A pound of Red Circle Coffee from A&P could be found for as low as 40 cents back in 1948. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

1950s

A six-pack of Pepsi costs 29 cents at Kroger in 1957.

An advertisement from Aug. 29, 1957, found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

Bicycles were never so cool as when Huffy came out with the Radio Bike in 1956. It could have been yours for $69.95 from Rike’s.

Bicycles were never so cool as when Huffy came out with the Radio Bike in 1956. It could have been yours for $69.95 at Rike's department store.

icon to expand image

A Kodak Brownie “Holiday Flash” camera cost $9.85 in 1956. That included the camera, flash holder, flash guard, film, batteries and bulbs.

A Kodak Brownie "Holiday Flash" camera cost $9.85 in 1956. That included the camera, flash holder, flash guard, film, batteries and bulbs. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

A Philco HiFi console, with its famous electrostatic sound system could be found on sale at Elder’s for $158 in 1959. If you wanted it to come with A.M. and F.M. radio, that would cost you a little more at $198.

A Philco HiFi console, with its famous electrostatic sound system could be found on sale at Elder's for $158 in 1959. If you wanted it to come with A.M. and F.M. radio, that would cost you a little more at $198. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Whether you were “a young man going places” or had already “arrived” in 1954, you could find Dacron-wool spring suits at the Metropolitan for $49.75 or $54.75, depending on the if you wanted “flannels in silvertone” or “sharkskins in fleck weaves.”

Whether you were “a young man going places” or had already “arrived” in 1954, you could find Dacron-wool spring suits at the Metropolitan for $49.75 or $54.75, depending on the if you wanted “flannels in silvertone” or “sharkskins in fleck weaves.” DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

1960s

An RCA, portable 18-inch color television would cost you $419.95 at Rike’s in 1968.

An advertisement from 1968 found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

In 1965 you could get two half gallons of milk in glass bottles for 55 cents or in plastic cartons for 62 cents at UDF.

In 1965 you could get 2 half gallons of milk in glass bottles for 55 cents or in plastic cartons for 62 cents at UDF. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

In 1966 you could find a new 4 bedroom, 2 both home made by Arrowhead Homes in Xenia for $15,390.

In 1966 you could find a new 4 bedroom, 2 both home made by Arrowhead Homes in Xenia for $15,390. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

If you were hungry back in 1963, you might want to head over to Parkmoor’s, where the Dixie Golden Fried Chicken Dinner, with five big pieces of chicken plus french fries, cole slaw and a roll would only cost you 97 cents.

If you were hungry back in 1963, you might want to head over to Parkmoor's, where the Dixie Golden Fried Chicken Dinner, with five big pieces of chicken plus french fries, cole slaw and a roll would only cost you 97 cents. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Lawson’s grocery store was selling bologna for 39 cents a pound in 1968.

Lawson's grocery store was selling bologna for 39 cents a pound in 1968. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

1970s

A six-pack of 16oz. bottles of Diet Rite or RC Cola cost 69 cents in 1976.

A six-pack of 16oz. bottles of Diet Rite or RC Cola cost 69 cents in 1976. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

It would be pretty pricey to see Elton John in concert these days, but if you were a fan back in 1973, you could see him at UD Arena where the most expensive ticket was $6.

The price to see Elton John in concert would be pretty pricy these days, but if you were a fan back in 1973, you could see him at UD Arena where the most expensive ticket was $6. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Looking to move to Springboro in 1972? You could find a home in Tamarack Hills from $25,350.

Looking to move to Springboro in 1972? You could find a home in Tamarack Hills from $25,350. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

If you wanted Cincinnati Bengals gear for kids, you could find official jackets for $16.95 and sweaters for $9 at Elder-Beerman.

An advertisement from Sept. 7, 1973, found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

“Get your hands on a Toyota. You’ll never let go” was the slogan for the 1972 Toyota Corolla, which was a great deal at $1,956.

A DDN advertisement from 1972. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

1980s

An Atari 400 cost $99.99 and the Atari 2600 cost $69.99 at Gold Circle in 1983.

An advertisement from May 15, 1983, found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

If you liked country music in 1985, you could see Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys and special guests Sawyer Brown at the University of Dayton arena for $15.50.

If you liked country music in 1985, you could see Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys and special guests Sawyer Brown at the University of Dayton arena for $15.50. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

The classic white Reeboks could be found on sale at Lazarus in 1987. All styles under $50.

An advertisement from Aug. 27, 1987, found in the Dayton Daily News archives.

icon to expand image

A prime rib and lobster tail combination dinner at the Brown Derby restaurant would cost just $9.95 in 1989.

Advertisement for the Brown Derby restaurant from 1989. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

At Toys ‘R’ Us you could get a Nintendo action set with amazing, lifelike graphics, controllers, light guns and a double game pack for $99.99 in 1989.

At Toys 'R' Us you could get a Nintendo action set with amazing, lifelike graphics, controllers, light guns and a double game pack for $99.99 in 1989. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Woman sentenced to probation in fatal crash in Preble County
2
Volunteers keep the Air Force Marathon moving
3
Man pleads guilty to scamming dozens out of $2M in dating app fraud
4
Ohio House considers removing medical debt from credit scores
5
Franklin councilman retires after 25 years in office

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.