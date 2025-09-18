Vintage advertisements show what things cost through decades of Dayton history

1930s

In 1939, you could buy a Dodge Luxury Liner, which was considered a large six-passenger sedan, for $815.

You could get a 6-piece bedroom set for $69 in 1937.

1940s

A full loaf of Marvel Bread cost 13 cents at the A&P grocery store in 1948.

Midriff pajamas were all the rage in 1945. They could be found at Elder’s for $4.

You could still get a single bottle of Coke for 5 cents back in 1949, which was the same price you could get it for in the 1920s.

A pound of Red Circle Coffee from A&P could be found for as low as 40 cents back in 1948.

1950s

A six-pack of Pepsi costs 29 cents at Kroger in 1957.

Bicycles were never so cool as when Huffy came out with the Radio Bike in 1956. It could have been yours for $69.95 from Rike’s.

A Kodak Brownie “Holiday Flash” camera cost $9.85 in 1956. That included the camera, flash holder, flash guard, film, batteries and bulbs.

A Philco HiFi console, with its famous electrostatic sound system could be found on sale at Elder’s for $158 in 1959. If you wanted it to come with A.M. and F.M. radio, that would cost you a little more at $198.

Whether you were “a young man going places” or had already “arrived” in 1954, you could find Dacron-wool spring suits at the Metropolitan for $49.75 or $54.75, depending on the if you wanted “flannels in silvertone” or “sharkskins in fleck weaves.”

1960s

An RCA, portable 18-inch color television would cost you $419.95 at Rike’s in 1968.

In 1965 you could get two half gallons of milk in glass bottles for 55 cents or in plastic cartons for 62 cents at UDF.

In 1966 you could find a new 4 bedroom, 2 both home made by Arrowhead Homes in Xenia for $15,390.

If you were hungry back in 1963, you might want to head over to Parkmoor’s, where the Dixie Golden Fried Chicken Dinner, with five big pieces of chicken plus french fries, cole slaw and a roll would only cost you 97 cents.

Lawson’s grocery store was selling bologna for 39 cents a pound in 1968.

1970s

A six-pack of 16oz. bottles of Diet Rite or RC Cola cost 69 cents in 1976.

It would be pretty pricey to see Elton John in concert these days, but if you were a fan back in 1973, you could see him at UD Arena where the most expensive ticket was $6.

Looking to move to Springboro in 1972? You could find a home in Tamarack Hills from $25,350.

If you wanted Cincinnati Bengals gear for kids, you could find official jackets for $16.95 and sweaters for $9 at Elder-Beerman.

“Get your hands on a Toyota. You’ll never let go” was the slogan for the 1972 Toyota Corolla, which was a great deal at $1,956.

1980s

An Atari 400 cost $99.99 and the Atari 2600 cost $69.99 at Gold Circle in 1983.

If you liked country music in 1985, you could see Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys and special guests Sawyer Brown at the University of Dayton arena for $15.50.

The classic white Reeboks could be found on sale at Lazarus in 1987. All styles under $50.

A prime rib and lobster tail combination dinner at the Brown Derby restaurant would cost just $9.95 in 1989.

At Toys ‘R’ Us you could get a Nintendo action set with amazing, lifelike graphics, controllers, light guns and a double game pack for $99.99 in 1989.