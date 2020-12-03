Vintage photos from past holidays capture the timeless spirit of the season

Memories are made as families gather to light the menorah each night during Hanukkah, kitchens filled with the aroma of steaming latkes and jam-filled sufganiyot.

Generations of children have dressed as shepherds and angels to gather around a manger with a baby doll tucked inside at live nativity scenes.

Visiting a live nativity is a tradition for many families. In 1986 Traci Leatherman was an angel, Liesl Roeder was Mary and Richard Harpring was Joseph at One Way Farm in Fairfield. JOURNAL- NEWS ARCHIVE

Thinking of others has been a tradition for the Springfield Rotary Club for nearly a century. Since 1923, the club has thrown a Christmas party for children with disabilities bringing joy – and a visit from Santa – to hundreds of local children.

Though the pandemic has changed the way we will observe the holidays, the spirit of the season endures.