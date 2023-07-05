Violent crime up in Dayton; police chief cites need to ‘change hearts and minds’

A 31-year-old man last month allegedly broke into a woman’s home in northwest Dayton, sexually assaulted her and then forced her to watch a YouTube video while he ate her food.

A 37-year-old Dayton man was arrested last month after being accused of fracturing the skull of his 5-month-old daughter.

And a 34-year-old man was arrested a few weeks ago on allegations that he shot someone multiple times in a southeast Dayton home following an argument.

Violent crime is on the rise in Dayton, and this troubling trend could continue over the summer, which is when some types of violent and property crimes tend to heat up.

Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said there are no simple solutions to violent crime, but violent acts often are fueled by anger and rage, and people must learn how to better deal with these emotions.

“The consequences are not a concern for people who pull triggers or commit violent crime,” Afzal said. “It’s anger issues.”

More incidents

Dayton police recorded more than 9,600 total crimes through the first half of the year, which was up 20% from the same period in 2022, according to a Dayton Police Department Compstat report for incidents through June 26.

Every major crime category saw increases and all but one of those — Part I violent crime — increased by double-digit percentages.

Robberies, aggravated assaults and simple assaults related to domestic violence jumped 17%, while aggravated robberies were up 11%, police data show.

Police recorded 485 incidents of menacing (+25%) and 622 cases of simple assault not related to domestic abuse (+2%).

There also have been more property crimes. Residential arson nearly doubled to 22 incidents, while there were about 310 reports of breaking and entering (+25%).

Auto thefts skyrocketed to about 1,025 incidents, up from 431 at the same point in 2022 (+138%). That’s one trend that is easy to explain, as thieves have exploited security defects in Hyundais and Kias that make them easy to hijack using a basic USB cord. Many people have learned how to steal these cars by watching instructional videos on social media.

More background

In a statement, the Dayton Police Department said it is alarming that juveniles have been involved in many of the motor vehicle thefts and violent crimes.

“Additionally, it is concerning that many of these juveniles do not have an adult to guide them better,” the department said.

During the COVID pandemic, many young people did not get to engage in normal social activities and interaction for an extended period of time and that took a toll, police said.

For many, the COVID crisis increased stress, depression, anxiety, feelings of isolation and loneliness, and opportunities for conflict with intimate partners and household members.

Violent gun crimes increased 19% in the first half of 2023, though homicides involving firearms and gun crimes with injuries declined by 24% and 6%, respectively.

Shootings into habitations rose by about 27% to 76 incidents. Dayton had 18 murders and nonnegligent cases of manslaughter, one fewer than last year.

The community needs to find ways to change people’s hearts and minds so they understand that violence is never an acceptable way to express anger, police Chief Afzal said during a recent town hall focused on gun violence hosted by the Dayton Unit NAACP.

“You can have all the rules in the world, but if somebody doesn’t care, they are going to do what they want to do, because there’s anger involved,” Afzal said.

Afzal said there are community intervention programs that are meant to help “deprogram” people who think violence is OK.

Dayton police said the department’s violence-reduction strategies focus on areas where violent acts occur and on individuals most likely to be culprits.

During the town hall, Afzal also talked about how frustrating and disappointing it is that many people do not help police when they have information about crimes and suspects.

Marlon Shackelford, a panelist at the town hall and president of Black Brothers & Sisters Involvement, said some people believe cooperating with police is a form of snitching when it isn’t.

He said people who act in ways to make their neighborhoods and communities safe aren’t snitches — they’re citizens.

“I am a citizen, I have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and I have the right to protect my community,” he said.