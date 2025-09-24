Voice of Business: Cultivating next generation of leaders critical for Dayton’s future

As today’s leaders transition, one truth is clear: the future of our region depends on cultivating the next generation of leaders who embrace this culture and carry it forward. The success of our businesses, our economy and our community hinges on it.

Leadership development cannot stop at the doors of our companies. Dayton’s next leaders must be prepared to serve on nonprofit boards, run for public office, influence legislative decisions, and guide the civic organizations that keep our community strong. The Dayton region is too dynamic, too diverse, and too important to simply accept whoever steps forward. We need leaders who understand our culture, integrate into our networks, and are deeply committed to the region’s long-term success.

This responsibility falls on all of us. We must actively mentor, encourage, and elevate future leaders—whether they grew up here or recently joined our community. We must ensure they understand not only the business environment, but also the values, relationships, and aspirations that make Dayton thrive.

We must support the development of political and legislative leaders who will advocate for our economic interests at every level of government. Policy decisions are being made every day.

If we are not at the table, we are on the menu.

Fortunately, our region already has nationally recognized leadership programs — Leadership Dayton, Ignite and Empower — that are preparing tomorrow’s leaders. These programs are one component to cultivating leaders.

Real leadership grows when we develop people and help them get connected: by encouraging them to serve on nonprofit boards, supporting their aspirations for public service, and weaving them into the fabric of our community today so they are ready to lead tomorrow.

The future of Dayton’s business community, economy, and civic strength will be defined by the leaders we cultivate now. Let’s make sure they are leaders who know us, reflect us, and are ready to fight for us.

Chris Kershner is the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.