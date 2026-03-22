Voice of Business: Dayton region secures 44% of ODOT funding

Infrastructure may not always grab headlines, but it is a critical foundation of economic growth. When Dayton area businesses evaluate where to expand, build new facilities, or invest capital, one of the first things they examine is how efficiently they can move products, employees, customers, and raw materials. Reliable, modern transportation networks make regions more competitive and that is exactly what these projects will deliver.

Montgomery County: Among the investments is the Montgomery County Northeast Logistics Project, which will strengthen the region’s ability to attract distribution, logistics, and advanced manufacturing operations adjacent to the Dayton International Airport. The Dayton region already sits within a day’s drive of more than half of the U.S. population, making it an ideal logistics hub. Strategic improvements to freight corridors will only enhance that advantage and position our community to capture future supply chain investments.

Butler County: Regional benefits extend beyond Montgomery County as well. In Butler County, the Millikin Road Interchange Project made the list. This project has long been viewed as a transformational opportunity for economic development in Butler County, as it will open up 700 acres for development in the southern part of the region. Improved access to I-75 opens new land for development, supports job creation, and helps attract companies that rely on fast and reliable highway connectivity.

Clark County/Fayette County: Investments in the I‑675/I‑70 Interchange Project in Clark County will improve traffic flow and safety, especially for travel from the east to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Meanwhile, improvements tied to the Fayette Bluegrass Parkway will support economic development in Fayette County, including the new LH Battery plant in Jeffersonville and it’s projected 2,200 employees.

Taken together, these projects represent more than just road construction. They represent opportunity for new businesses to locate in our region, for existing employers to expand, and for workers to access high-quality jobs.

The Dayton region has always been defined by innovation, entrepreneurship, and hard work. But maintaining economic momentum requires investments in infrastructure that matches the needs of a modern economy.

When we invest in transportation, we invest in jobs, business growth, and the future of the Dayton region. This $55 million investment will help ensure that our community remains competitive, connected, and ready for the next generation of economic opportunity.

Chris Kershner is the CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.