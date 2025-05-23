Voice of Business: NATO visit showcases the power, pride of Dayton’s business community

This global gathering isn’t just a milestone in international diplomacy — it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our local economy and a spotlight on what makes Dayton so exceptional: our people, our places, and our small businesses.

Over 2,400 attendees from across the world — along with 200 media members and hundreds of security personnel — have descended on downtown Dayton. While NATO Village is the official hub of diplomacy, our entire community has stepped up to offer delegates and their families a true taste of “Main Street, USA.”

Local businesses have played an outsized role in delivering an unforgettable experience. Downtown restaurants are open all weekend and local catering companies from across the region are feeding the world — literally. Miamisburg’s Think Patented designed and produced vibrant international flag banners and murals that have transformed our streets. Vandalia’s LION, in collaboration with the Dayton Sewing Collaborative, handcrafted commemorative satchels for attendees featuring the Wright Flyer. And Young’s Dairy in Yellow Springs is providing an exclusive “NATO” batch of locally made ice cream for attendees.

Organizations like CareSource and DaytonLive have opened their doors for official sessions, while the Schuster Center now proudly displays the original table used to sign the Peace Accords — thanks to a generous loan from Universal 1 Credit Union. The Dayton Art Institute welcomed guests with an evening of local art and performances by the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and the Dayton Philharmonic. And Carillon Park brought our guests face-to-face with Dayton’s rich heritage, including the legacy of the Wright brothers.

Behind the scenes, local partners have ensured every detail shines. The City of Dayton, Montgomery County, Five Rivers Metro Parks and the Downtown Dayton Partnership have led downtown improvements, from sidewalks to landscaping to our iconic Courthouse Square fountain. Airlines boosted capacity to accommodate the influx, and the Dayton International Airport rolled out a first-class welcome for our international visitors.

Our local universities — like Wright State University are supporting visiting law enforcement officers and the University of Dayton and Sinclair have mobilized resources to support NATO. From utilities to transportation, local providers like AES, Centerpoint and RTA.have ensured our infrastructure is ready.

This weekend is more than a visit — it’s a validation. Dayton has proven that we can host world-class events with world-class hospitality. More importantly, we’ve shown that when opportunity knocks, our business community answers — with pride, professionalism, and a warm Midwestern welcome.

The secret’s out: Dayton delivers. And for those of us who’ve always believed in the strength and spirit of our region, it’s about time the rest of the world saw what we’re made of.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.