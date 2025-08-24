Voice of business: Relationships are foundation of business

Business leaders in Dayton choose to work with people they know, trust, and see regularly. We are a community that thrives on personal connections — the kind where, if there’s a problem, you can pick up the phone, call a colleague, and solve it together. This is how trust is built. This is how relationships last. It’s a principle that has spanned generations and fueled the economic growth of our region.

Our history proves it. In 1907, John H. Patterson gathered his trusted business peers to launch one of the first business advocacy organizations in the United States, called a chamber of commerce, — right here in Dayton. The Wright family also leveraged relationships to take their groundbreaking ideas to the world. While the Wright brothers focused on engineering, their sister Katharine nurtured connections with influential leaders, securing the funding and contracts that propelled the Wright Company forward.

Today, our economy is more diverse and competitive than ever — and relationships remain the catalyst for success. Global companies like Honda, LG, and Joby Aviation have chosen Dayton not only for our capabilities but because they trust our community and our state to deliver. That trust was built through authentic engagement, consistent presence, and genuine collaboration with their leadership teams.

Having lived in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio, I can tell you — while relationships exist everywhere, what we have in Dayton is different. Too often in other places, connections are transactional, built on self-interest rather than mutual benefit. Here, relationships are sincere, enduring, and rooted in a commitment to help each other succeed.

To thrive in the Dayton business community, you must be present. You must invest in relationships. You must be authentic. Those who do will find limitless opportunities for collaboration and growth — because in Dayton, relationships aren’t just part of the business. Relationships are the business.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.