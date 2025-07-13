VOICES: Celebrate your community while making time to be outdoors

That’s exactly why the City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation launched Rec Your Hood in the summer of 2024. These free, pop-up community events are about more than bounce houses and food trucks (though we have those too). They’re about reconnecting neighbors, celebrating community, and making outdoor recreation accessible to everyone, especially in neighborhoods that might not otherwise host events like these.

We wanted to break down the barriers to recreation and provide a safe space to allow people to get the play they need. Outdoor play and time in nature helps people lower their anxiety and depression.

Rec Your Hood was born out of a simple question: How can we bring recreation directly to the people who need it most? Our solution: partner with neighborhood associations, local businesses, and community organizations to plan a day of outdoor fun in four different neighborhoods each year. We bring the party and the purpose, right to the block.

Each Rec Your Hood event includes:

• Music

• Yard games, inflatables, and sports for all ages

• Free food

• Creative community elements like murals, STEM zones, or art projects

• Partnerships that reflect the identity and needs of each neighborhood

These events aren’t one-size-fits-all events. They’re customized to celebrate what makes each neighborhood special.

At the end of the day, recreation means more than games and fitness. It means creating safe, welcoming spaces where people can come together, make memories and feel proud of where they live. When people gather in joy, even just for a few hours, something powerful happens, walls come down.

Conversations start. New friendships spark. And maybe most importantly, residents begin to see what their neighborhoods are capable of. In communities that are often underserved or overlooked, Rec Your Hood serves as a reminder: You matter. Your neighborhood matters. And you deserve to play.

As we continue to bring Rec Your Hood events to Dayton, we invite you to join us and bring your family, your energy and your love for community. We also welcome volunteers, sponsors, and neighbors with ideas to help us grow. Because outdoor play isn’t just fun. It’s life changing.

Upcoming events are on July 26 from 1-4 p.m. at Residence Park, 414 Elmhurst Road; and on Aug. 9, from 1-4 p.m. at Shroyer Park, 715 Krebs Avenue.

Want to volunteer? Contact the Department of Recreation at Rec@daytonohio.gov.

Tiffany Doakes is a recreation coordinator for the Department of Recreation/Sports at the City of Dayton.