VOICES: Rediscovering the power of play

As a millennial (gasp) and someone who manages social media for Five Rivers MetroParks, I am chronically online — which isn’t a good thing. In fact, studies have shown that screen time of all kinds — especially social media — is detrimental to people’s mental and even physical health. The same is true for young adults and children.

According to Pew Research, young adults under 30 are almost constantly online. The average adult spends nearly seven hours attached to their digital devices. Add family and household responsibilities into the mix and many adults may find their time maxed out.

Indeed, I was grasping for straws to find things that bring me joy every day when I was struck by a photo I took while working at Island MetroPark. Two girls were playing in the former waterplay — one of them in regular clothes — and the unabashed happiness on their faces inspired me to play like a kid again. I went home, and for the first time in years, I climbed a tree in my backyard to watch the sunset.

I’ve been finding small ways to play outside ever since. I’m not talking about going for a neighborhood run or hiking a few miles, though those are both things I do and enjoy. Rather, I found myself chasing fireflies and sitting in shallow creeks just because. The joy I get from leaning in to playing again — even if it’s just a few minutes a day — has not only brought me happiness, but it’s also permeated many parts of my life. My relationships are better, I feel younger and what can sometimes be a really heavy world doesn’t always weigh on me the way it used to.

Perhaps most importantly, I have achieved the coveted “favorite aunt” status among many of my nieces and nephews because I spend quality time playing with them — many times outdoors. The benefits of time spent outdoors for children mirror those for adults, from better sleep to decreased stress. Unstructured outdoor time for children also helps with cognitive development, builds confidence and enhances motor skills.

Because children today are perhaps even more addicted to screens than adults, it is important grown-ups return to finding joy in outdoor play as a way to inspire kids to do the same.

Your Five Rivers MetroParks has many opportunities for people to get out and play, with 35 locations, including 18 clean, safe parks, the 2nd Street Market and 8 portions of the region’s paved trail network. Ninety-four percent of Montgomery County residents live within a 10-minute drive or bike ride from a MetroPark.

Thanks to a 1.0-mil, 10-year levy passed by Montgomery County voters last fall, many of MetroParks’ areas of interest and amenities are experiencing improvements or replacements, including the new waterplay and playground opening at Island MetroPark this summer. Your MetroParks encourages you to track the agency’s progress by visiting metroparks.org/levyprogress.

This July, I hope you find time to disconnect from your screens so you can reconnect with yourself in the great outdoors. Be silly and authentic — that’s what nature is for. Knock on your best friend’s door and ask if they can come out and play. Play with your kids again, no matter how old they are. Play like a kid again, no matter how old you are. You will get older, we all do, but playing never gets old.

Find places, spaces and programs that will help you get outside and play by visiting metroparks.org.

Lauren Lemons is a marketing and public engagement specialist with Five Rivers MetroParks.