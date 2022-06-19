VOICES: Seeking a location for change in West Dayton

We believe that Black humans in West Dayton need space to unshackle the oppressive devices such as redlining, police brutality, mass incarceration, drugs, inequity in healthcare, education and food access, etc., so we can self-determine a shared future from a divided past. We look forward to using the site of “Liberation Park” to reimagine our humanity and our combined destiny through operational unity.

Juneteenth is more about creating new and innovative constructs that challenge us to think free, in addition, to being free.

We know we have the power to manifest through the spirit of UBUNTU. Thank you for supporting our efforts.

Kenya Baker is a community activist, retired school teacher and founder of COAL, the Coalition On African Liberation, composed of over nine Black-led organizations in West Dayton.