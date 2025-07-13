VOICES: Your brain called. It wants fresh air.

No, I am not naïve enough to think that a little fresh air will cure all of our mental health problems, nor am I minimizing the essential treatment supports that are needed for those with diagnosed behavioral health disorders.

But I am saying that it can make a difference. Studies show that even spending 20 minutes in nature can significantly lower stress levels. It’s probably obvious that outdoor time supports our physical health by providing opportunities for exercise, strength-building, and coordination, and as a result, reduces the risks of obesity and diabetes.

Maintaining good physical health can have a tremendous impact on mental health, and vice versa. On the mental health front, outdoor play has been proven to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, boost mood and self-esteem, and enhance focus and creativity.

“Cool. I’ll make sure my kids go outside more,” you might be thinking.

Here’s the best part. Outdoor play is not just beneficial for kids. Spending time outdoors has a proven track record for adults, too. It’s been shown to reduce stress and improve sleep. It fosters social connection, which can protect against loneliness and social isolation. It can fight digital fatigue by encouraging us to look up from our devices and pay attention to what is right in front of us.

Inspired by these facts, our friends at Five Rivers MetroParks reached out a few years ago with a new idea. They wanted to take an innovative and inclusive approach to marrying mental and physical health by creating Mindfulness Walks across their parks. Mindfulness Walks invite patrons to follow a suggested path with various stops along the way — stops that encourage you to engage in a variety of simple breathing and meditation activities.

When I did my first Mindfulness Walk, I fell in love with the easy, free activities like practicing gratitude, cloud-watching, and paying attention to each of your five senses. For those that may be struggling with a mental health or substance use issue, the walks are co-branded with a QR code that leads to ADAMHS’ Local Help Now website – a

database of local, vetted providers that make it easy to find Montgomery County resources tailored to each specific need.

After a few years of piloting the idea, Five Rivers Metro Parks installed a permanent Mindfulness Walk at Eastwood Metro Park in late 2024. At Eastwood, visitors can start at the Springfield Street parking area and follow the yellow trail to visit the twelve mindfulness invitations. The invitations are available in both English and Spanish.

For individuals who just want to take a moment to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, these walks can be a welcome respite. For parents who need to get kids out of the house and away from their devices, these walks can be both fun and a valuable learning experience. For friend groups looking to do something outside of the norm, this can be an opportunity to foster honest conversations about mental health and practice some of the skills that can positively impact mental wellness.

Look, I know you’re busy. Your calendar’s packed, your devices are calling, and finding a safe, quiet outdoor spot might not be easy. But even a quick 10 minutes outside, just you and your senses, can help reset your brain. Leave your device at home and pay attention — really pay attention — to the things you experience. What’s happening on your social media or emails will be there when you get back, and I promise those things will be okay if you step away for a short period of time.

This summer, I hope you take a little time to step away, unplug, and reconnect — with yourself and the world around you. Your brain is calling. Maybe it just wants some fresh air. You deserve it.

If you need more ideas on screen-free activities in Dayton, check out the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition’s Digital Detox resource at digitaldetox101.org and download their “101 Tech-Free Things to Do in Dayton” list. And, if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call the suicide prevention and crisis hotline at 988.

Colleen Oakes is the director of communications and strategic initiatives at Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services.