Volunteers package meals for people displaced in Ukraine

Some of those meals include rice, dehydrated vegetables, soy for protein and for protein enrichment, fortified vitamins with 21 of them part of the package.

Each small package contains six meals, with 36 packages per box and each box containing 218 meals, Fryman said.

Abiding Christ Lutheran Church received over $8,000 dollars in anonymous donations as well as contributions from other donors for Saturday’s event.

“I think what they are doing when they know they have filled a box — when the table has filled a box, they cheer. We have 10 stations, 10 people at each station and then support workers as well taking product to the table and then bringing the finished product out,” Fryman said.