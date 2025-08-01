VOTE: Choose among 16 artists in the 2025 Art in the City contest

The public is the judge of this Juried Art Show! As part of this year’s Art in the City, presented by AES Ohio, the Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 16 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists to feature in the 2025 Juried Art Show. New this year, artists have created brand new pieces of art based on conversations with Downtown Dayton business owners.
Visit these works at the Dayton Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and vote below for your favorite piece. All participating artists will receive a stipend for sharing their work. The artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open now until noon on Friday, August 15.
More information about Art in the City is available at https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/summer-in-the-city/art-in-the-city/.
Established in 1938, the DSA is one of Dayton’s oldest art organizations, located in the historical neighborhood of St. Anne’s Hill. The mission of the DSA is to connect, support, and educate artists and the community.
Special thanks to Storm Falcon Studios for donating their time to take images of this year’s Juried Art Show entries.
Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership presented by AES Ohio and sponsored by Montgomery County, the Ohio Arts Council, PNC, and Dayton Live.
Supporting sponsors include the Dayton Daily News, Key-Ads, Bob Ross Auto Group, Grunder Landscaping Co., Destination Dayton, and the Jack W. & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation.
1. Jesper Beckholt / Wild Wiskers
Credit: B.R. Elswick
2. Jenny Carine / Chairapy
Credit: B.R. Elswick
3. Savannah Holt / Modern Eye
Credit: B.R. Elswick
4. Joy Johnson / Space Three
Credit: B.R. Elswick
5. Kassandra Kessler / Base Camp Outdoors
Credit: B.R. Elswick
6. Leanna Levandowski / International Peace Museum
Credit: B.R. Elswick
7. Yuyan Liu / The Contemporary
Credit: B.R. Elswick
8. Tristen Luken / Tony and Petes
Credit: B.R. Elswick
9. Courtney Medlin / America’s Packard Museum
Credit: B.R. Elswick
10. Selena Rodriguez / Clash
Credit: B.R. Elswick
11. Rebecca Rowley / Reduce & Reuse Refillery
Credit: B.R. Elswick
12. Bruce Soifer / Table 33
Credit: Bruce Soifer
13. Michael Surber / The Original Flying Pizza
Credit: B.R. Elswick
14. Roberta Tresslar / 6888 Kitchen Incubator
Credit: B.R. Elswick
15. Francis Trick / Black Box Improv
Credit: B.R. Elswick
16. Ariel White / Rabbit Hole Books
Credit: B.R. Elswick
