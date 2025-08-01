VOTE: Choose among 16 artists in the 2025 Art in the City contest

The public is the judge of this Juried Art Show! As part of this year’s Art in the City, presented by AES Ohio, the Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 16 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists to feature in the 2025 Juried Art Show. New this year, artists have created brand new pieces of art based on conversations with Downtown Dayton business owners.

Visit these works at the Dayton Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and vote below for your favorite piece. All participating artists will receive a stipend for sharing their work. The artist whose work receives the most votes will earn a $250 prize. Voting is open now until noon on Friday, August 15.