Voter-approved charter changes scrapped in West Carrollton due to administrative error

“We sincerely apologize for this oversight and take full responsibility for the error. We know the community expects — and deserves — accuracy and diligence from its municipal leaders, and we are committed to meeting that standard,“ city administrators wrote in a statement.

State law requires that voters be notified of charter amendment changes a certain number of days prior to the election, said Cheryl Hardy, public relations for the city, similar to notification requirements for meetings, public hearings, and other government functions. West Carrollton caught the error and self-reported it to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, she said.

The charter amendments are mostly administrative changes: where the city can post ordinances, purchasing language for the city manager, and tweaking definitions of vacant council seats.

“These amendments focus solely on internal organizational and procedural updates within city operations and will not affect residents or delay city services,” according to West Carrollton’s announcement.

The city intends to place the measure back before voters in 2026 to ensure compliance with state law. The earliest this could happen is in May.

“We want our residents to know that when we make a mistake, we will always be honest about it, take action to correct it, and communicate openly with the community,” administrators said. “Your trust matters deeply to us, and we remain committed to acting with integrity, transparency, and accountability in every situation as we continue to serve the residents of West Carrollton.”