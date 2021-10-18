Voters have a Kettering clerk of court choice for first time in years

Dever is an attorney with the VanNoy law firm, practicing mainly in immigration law, criminal defense and domestic relations, with pro-bono work as part of her practice. She’s also coaches girls tennis at Bellbrook High School.

This is Dever’s first run for elective office.

“I’m running because generally we’ve gotten to a point in politics where people have kind of lost their way,” she said. “I think elected officials need to serve the public. And that’s what I am, a public servant.”

Caption Keara Dever, candidate for Kettering Clerk of Court. Contributed

As an attorney, she has worked in some 40 different courts and clerk’s offices across Ohio. “I want to take the best things and put them in Kettering Municipal Court,” she said.

If she wins, Dever said she wants to improve accessibility at the court, for attorneys and unrepresented defendants and citizens. Updating the court’s web site and “making sure everything online is easily accessible,” she said.

“Another thing that’s important to deal with that I feel Kettering Municipal Court is falling behind on is the lack of e-filing,” she said. “It makes for more efficient record-keeping and filing. It cuts down on costs.”

She also would like to work with public defenders and the University of Dayton School of Law to create an assistance program, “so we can get people in there to help the public with issues like licenses, fines, records-sealing.”

Scott said he and Mike Foley, Montgomery County clerk of courts, this year secured $3.5 million in federal American Rescue funds for a new regional courts case management system. The system will be paperless and “streamlined” for the public and attorneys, with text notifications and other features on offer, Scott said.

The system will be implemented in all court houses in the next few years.

“As a result of that, it’s going to save hundreds of thousands of dollars for taxpayers in the jurisdictions,” Scott said. “We’re going in together on it. I don’t have to buy a new system.”

Scott, a former Kettering City Council member and vice mayor, points to other aspects of his work since January, citing budget-savings of up to $200,000, as well as increased collections. When he took office, the court was due $2.6 million in unpaid fines and costs, some of those amounts reaching back to the 1990s.

Now, the amount due stands at $1.9 million, and Scott said he expects that to be $1.5 million shortly.

Kettering Municipal Court typically sees about two or three eviction notices a day, sometimes more. Scott cites efforts to direct tenants and landlords involved in those evictions to federal funds set aside expressly to stave off evictions.

Developed with Tom Robillard, Kettering director of planning and development, the “Stay Put” program has saved 31 people from being evicted from their homes, disbursing $125,000 in federal funds, Scott said.

Scott believes he has support in the jurisdictions, but he said he takes nothing for granted. He cites endorsements from FOP chapters and others.

“No one will ever outwork me, and I plan on sticking to that,” he said.