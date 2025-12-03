Want to be on Xenia council? City sets date to fill vacant seat

The person appointed to the council seat will have a term running through the end of the year in 2027, and will chosen by a majority of the sitting council members.

The council is taking applications from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17., with interviews scheduled for Jan. 5, and a swearing-in scheduled for Jan. 8.

Xenia voters in November elected Rachel Huffman and Jesse Rubio to seats presently held by Carlos Walker and Dennis Propes.

The city of Xenia has a history of appointing a number of officials to city council in recent years. Propes and Walker were themselves appointed after former mayor Sarah Mays and councilman Levi Dean were elected to other government positions. Current mayor Will Urschel was appointed to council in 2020 after the death of Councilman Edgar Wallace, and Thomas Scrivens, who lost his election bid in November, was appointed to the city council in 2018.

Applicants for this appointment have to have lived in the city for at least two years and can’t hold any other public office.

Those interested can mail or hand deliver the requested information to City Clerk Amy Brown at the City Administration Building, 107 E. Main St. in Xenia or emailsxeniacityclerk@cityofxenia.org.