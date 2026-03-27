Warm weather ties 119-year record in Dayton

Warm temperatures on Thursday tied a 119-year record in Dayton.
The high temperature was 81 degrees, tying the record high set in 1907 for March 26, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s the second time this week Dayton has tied or broken the record high temperature.
On Sunday, Dayton reached 85 degrees, breaking the previous record high of 84 degrees for March 22. The previous record was also set in 1907, according to the NWS.
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