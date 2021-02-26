Man wanted for murder in October shooting at Butler Twp. motel

DaJahnn Alexander was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

He is accused of shooting at 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis multiple times at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 9. Alexander shot at Lewis from a red Chevy, hitting Lewis in the torso and upper thigh region and resulting in his death, according to court records.