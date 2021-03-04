Warren County 3-year-old boy stabbed by neighbor, deputies say

“This morning, an MHS online learner reported to her teacher that her mother was stabbing someone. The teacher immediately called 911. The victim was the younger sibling of an MECC student. The children were outside on their way to the MECC bus stop.

“The child is expected to make a full recovery. Our mental wellness team was at the scene with Warren County deputies and is providing support to both families. We are all coming to grips with today’s tragic and frightening situation. We struggle to find words of comfort, and do not have answers about why something like this happens.

“We know that everyone processes traumatic events differently. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact your child’s counselor or mental wellness coordinator. Please find additional information on our Resources for Mason Families document.”