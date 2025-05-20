Warren County Career Center names new treasurer

“From the early stages of the process, Mrs. Hillard quickly emerged as our top candidate,” said Peggy Phillips, Board of Education president, in a released statement. “Her strong qualifications, financial understanding and leadership abilities impressed our board, making her the clear choice for this important role. We are excited to have her lead the WCCC’s financial operations and look forward to the impact of her leadership.”

Hilliard takes over for Cary Furniss, the treasurer and CFO for the Warren County Educational Service Center, who is serving as interim treasurer following the departure of Cathy McMonigle after nearly 10 years in the role.

“I would like to sincerely thank the board and the search team for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Hilliard stated. “I am honored by your trust and confidence in me, and I am eager to contribute to the success of the WCCC. I look forward to the journey ahead.”

Hilliard will start Aug. 1 and will earn a base salary of $155,000, said WCCC Superintendent Joel King.

The Miamisburg district’s compensation to the SRC for treasurer services was $135,000 plus benefits for one year.

Hilliard earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University and an associate’s degree from Miami University.