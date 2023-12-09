Warren County cities pick mayors during reorganization

Council reorganizes its leadership following city council elections. Both men were sworn-in to new their new terms.

Last month, Messer was re-elected by voters to a fourth four-year term on council. Norris has completed two years of his first four-year term on council.

In another Warren County leadership change, Diana Nelson was sworn-in as the new mayor of Mason, while Ashley Chance was sworn-in as the city’s new vice mayor. Both were re-elected in 2021 and are in the middle of their current four-year terms. Nelson served the previous two years as the city’s vice mayor.

SPRINGBORO

‘Dual Visions’ exhibit at Performing Arts Center

The Springboro Performing Arts Center’s featured artist for December is Dr. Hyacinth Paul.

Her show, “Dual Visions,” transcends the conventional boundaries of artistic expression, offering a unique opportunity to witness the artist’s creative evolution and ongoing exploration of the rich tapestry of the human experience. The show is free and open to the public. The exhibit runs through Dec. 27.

A reception and art presentation is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday,.

Paul is a retired scientist and professor who started her art career later in life. Her works are both abstract and realistic; mostly done in oils, acrylics and mixed media. Because she believes color sparks synesthesia and involuntarily evokes feelings of joy, her works are very colorful. Some paintings are done in the old masters’ technique, her abstract art works are opinions and thoughts on colorful canvas and mixed media work is done in fiber and textiles from India.

The Gallery is located in the Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way. Exhibits change monthly. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment by calling 937-748-5781. The exhibit runs through Dec. 27.

DEERFIELD TWP.

Utility relocation requires daytime road closure

The Warren County Engineer’s Office will have daytime road closures of Davis Road between Columbia Road and Willow Creek Drive from Monday Dec. 11 through Dec. 22.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. The detour will utilize Rich Road, Fields‐Ertel Road and Columbia Road.

The county Engineer’s Office said the daytime closures are due to the utility relocation in preparation for the upcoming Columbia Road, Davis Road, and Myrtle Avenue Roundabout Project. The utility relocations will be completed by a contractor for Duke Energy.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695‐3301.