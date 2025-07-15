Breaking: Mikey’s Late Night Slice to open in former Local Cantina spot by Day Air Ballpark

Warren County Jail inmate suffers fractured skull, brain bleed; prisoner charged with assault

Warren County Jail. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Local News
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
15 minutes ago
A Clermont County man is accused of causing a man to suffer a fractured skull and brain bleed in May while they were Warren County Jail inmates.

Edward Allen Moore, 34, of Williamsburg, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court following his indictment by a county grand jury for felonious assault.

“On May 7, 2025, at the Warren County Jail, defendant caused serious physical harm to another inmate,” the grand jury report stated.

At the time of the assault, Moore was jailed following a misdemeanor theft conviction in Mason Municipal Court.

Edward Moore

Credit: Warren County Jail

During the alleged assault on May 7, Moore reportedly punched the victim in the face. The other man fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete pavement, according to the criminal complaint filed in Lebanon Municipal Court.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and swelling to his brain, court records said.

