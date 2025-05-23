Warren County judges make key decisions on look of new court

The project is ahead of schedule and under budget, according to the county.

“The contracted price for the building is $12.8 million, and we are on pace to come in under budget at around $12.5 million,” said Trevor Hearn, director of the county’s department of facilities management.

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

The facility originally was scheduled to be finished at the end of July, he said.

“We’re tentatively planning to open the new building on Monday, June 9,” said Hearn, who added that the move will happen over the weekend to avoid disrupting court business.

Since the opening of the new sheriff’s office and jail in the fall of 2021, the county court temporarily expanded into the former sheriff’s office space. The county court is similar to a municipal court and hears cases from portions of the county not served by the Franklin, Lebanon and Mason municipal courts.

Judges Gary Loxley and Robert Fischer both had significant input in the design and layout of their new building.

“The floor plan was designed with growth and expansion in mind,” said Loxley, administrative judge. “There will be two large courtrooms and one hearing room, five attorney conference rooms and a much larger structure for the visiting public.”

Most notable to visitors will be the building’s size, especially the lobby with its 20-foot-high ceiling that Loxley said gives “an imposing initial impression” reminiscent of a traditional courthouse.

The latest technology also will be in use at the new court building, from security to large video screens in the lobby and improved audio and video recording systems in the courtrooms.

“With years of planning and preparation, we believe the building contains all features necessary to run an efficient and user-friendly judicial system for now and in the future,” Loxley said.

Once the new court is in use, the remaining portion of the old facility and parking lot will be razed to make way for a new parking lot, which is expected to be completed in August, Hearn said.

“Our Warren County commissioners put heavy emphasis on completing our projects on time and under budget, while also meeting the long-term needs of our operations as the county’s population continues to grow. This project achieves those goals,” Hearn said.