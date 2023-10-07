Warren County road to close Tuesday for cross country race

Innovation Way, between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard in Deerfield Twp., will be closed on Tuesday, from 1:30 to 8 p.m., for a high school cross country race.

The detour for this closure will utilize Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control for the event.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact Warren County Engineer’s Office at (513) 695-3301.