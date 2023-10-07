Warren County road to close Tuesday for cross country race

Local News
32 minutes ago
X

Innovation Way, between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard in Deerfield Twp., will be closed on Tuesday, from 1:30 to 8 p.m., for a high school cross country race.

The detour for this closure will utilize Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control for the event.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact Warren County Engineer’s Office at (513) 695-3301.

In Other News
1
Ohio offers funding to increase teen driving training options
2
Miami Valley voting: Election officials expecting high turnout for Nov...
3
Englewood Elementary building sold; buyer plans workforce training...
4
State closing US 35 ramp at Woodman interchange for 6 months
5
Tipp City school superintendent urges community to stop the hate, focus...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top