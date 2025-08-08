Warren County to sell fairgrounds to city of Lebanon

“We’re excited to partner with the city of Lebanon to support its vision for a thriving downtown and expanded North Broadway corridor,” the statement read. “At the same time, we honor our agricultural past by preserving the fairgrounds, sustaining youth development and ensuring those traditions remain part of our future.”

The city and county have not yet disclosed the financial details of the planned sale. A formal agreement will be presented this fall to both the commission and city council for approval.

“This partnership between Warren County and the city of Lebanon is a clear example of how thoughtful collaboration can fuel economic vitality without compromising the character that makes Lebanon unique,” Mayor Mark Messer said. “This investment ensures the Warren County Fairgrounds will remain a place where our history is honored and reimagined; and where families, youth and local industry continue to thrive.”