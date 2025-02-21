Washington Twp. focusing on sustained growth, engagement with community

The township approved several major developments in 2024 to help meet the high demand for housing, including a multi-family development at Spring Valley and Yankee featuring 11 two- and three-story buildings with a total of 272 apartments, plus a residential development on Spring Valley that will bring 95 new single-family homes to the community, Lunne said.

“As more families and individuals choose to call Washington Twp. home, we remain committed to thoughtful, strategic growth that enhances our community’s character and quality of life,” he said.

In addition, the 2024 Street Improvement Program included more than 45 streets and 51,000 linear feet of pavement, affirming Washington Twp.’s commitment to enhancing and improving critical infrastructure.

Also, in collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Twp. introduced a designated Safe Exchange Zone in the sheriff’s office’s parking lot, which is monitored 24/7 by cameras. That, Lunne said, provides residents with a secure location for conducting transactions and meeting arrangements.

Washington Twp.’s launch of monthly Coffee & Networking events in partnership with the South Metro Regional Chamber of Commerce have fostered collaboration among local businesses, community leaders, and residents, said Trustee President Scott Paulson.

The township connecting to the Miami Valley Educational Computer Association fiber network created efficiencies through regional collaboration since many neighboring municipalities are also on this network. The network will also help the community control costs and establish the critical infrastructure needed to support modernization, Paulson said.

Last year, Washington Twp. launched an internal communications division to strengthen engagement among its employees, said Trustee Sharon Lowry. That initiative included an Employee Engagement Committee, regular employee events, and a monthly internal newsletter, Lowry said.

The township also spent the year updating its strategic plan, with many recent internal changes derived directly from feedback received from staff during the update.

Washington Twp. in 2024 secured several grants that enhanced its ability to serve the community while reducing financial burdens on residents, said Fiscal Officer Gary Smiga. That included a $1.7 million Clean Ohio grant to improve Countryside Park, an H2Ohio grant to upgrade public works trucks with pre-wetting equipment for winter storms and a $1 million grant for strategic community investment, Smiga said.

“These successes are a reflection of our commitment to prudent financial management, allowing us to fund critical initiatives without incurring debt,” he said.

The township’s community electric aggregation program will be up for renewal this year, offering new rates, Lunne said.

“This program has been widely embraced by the majority of Washington Twp. residents and demonstrates our dedication to providing programs that meet the evolving needs of our community,” he said.

Washington Twp. plans to continue to build and strengthen its partnerships by incorporating quarterly meetings with its community partners including the city of Centerville, Centerville schools, Washington-Centerville Public Library, Centerville-Washington Park District and Montgomery County, Paulson said.

“While we interface with our partners on a regular basis, these scheduled meetings will assist in continuity and alignment with regards to strategic planning and communications,” he said. “They’ll also ensure that we have an open line of dialogue through consistent and up to date points of contacts.”