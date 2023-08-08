BreakingNews
Washington Twp. man indicted on two dozen child pornography charges

Crime & Law
By
36 minutes ago
X

A Washington Twp. man is facing two dozen charges in a child pornography case.

Samuel Frederick Snelling, 43, was issued a summons to appear for his Aug. 22 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A county grand jury on Monday indicted him on 19 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

ExploreMiamisburg man avoids jail time in child pornography case

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into allegations from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Snelling reportedly downloaded pornographic images involving children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

