Washington Twp. man indicted on two dozen child pornography charges

A Washington Twp. man is facing two dozen charges in a child pornography case.

Samuel Frederick Snelling, 43, was issued a summons to appear for his Aug. 22 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A county grand jury on Monday indicted him on 19 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into allegations from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Snelling reportedly downloaded pornographic images involving children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.