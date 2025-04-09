Washington Twp. man pleads guilty to sexual conduct with 15-year-old

The charge could result in a fine of up to $10,000 and a prison term of one to five years, followed by a mandatory five years of parole.

He will also be found a Tier II sex offender, so will be unable to live within a thousand feet of a school, preschool or daycare, and will also have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of sexual imposition were dismissed, according to court documents.

Scholp is scheduled to be sentenced May 5.

In the early-morning hours of Dec. 27 or 28, 2023, Scholp met the girl near the Washington Trace Clubhouse and engaged in sexual conduct in the back of his Ford F-150, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

The girl told police that two of Scholp’s immediate family members discovered them while they were in the back of the pickup, and those two later confirmed that information to police, the affidavit said.

Scholp also reportedly admitted to some of the sexual conduct with the girl to police, documents said.

An investigation began in June 2024, the affidavit said, after the girl’s parents reported to police that they discovered inappropriate texts between Scholp and the girl, the affidavit said.

Scholp is currently free on $125,000 bail with the condition he have no contact with he girl or her family, court records said.