Washington Twp. man sentenced to more than 4 years for sexual conduct with teen

He also was designated a Tier II sex offender and is required to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Last month, Scholp pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Two counts of sexual imposition were dismissed.

In late December 2023, Scholp reportedly met with the teen near Washington Trace Clubhouse and engaged in sexual conduct in the back of his truck, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Two of his family members reportedly discovered them.

The investigation into Scholp began in June after the girl’s parents found inappropriate text messages between Scholp and their daughter, according to municipal court documents.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.