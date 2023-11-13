Washington Twp. selects new fire chief

WASHINGTON TWP. — Washington Twp. has named a new chief of its fire department.

Deputy Chief Nick Bergman will succeed Chief Scott Kujawa when he retires in January, the township said today.

Bergman will be the eighth fire chief since the department was formally established in 1946. He has served the department for 15 years, including the last four years as deputy chief. During that time, he has overseen the fire department’s accreditation process through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), an internationally recognized benchmark for fire and emergency services, operated as the project manager for the design and build of the new Fire Station 41, and managed the department’s Community Risk Reduction Division.

“Nick is a strong leader, and we are excited to have him as Washington Twp.’s next fire chief,” township Administrator Mike Thonnerieux said in a release. “He brings with him years of experience and a strong commitment of continuing to provide excellent service to the Washington Township community.”

Bergman earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with specializations in management information systems and public administration from Bowling Green State University. He joined the fire department in 2008 as a full-time firefighter/paramedic and was promoted to lieutenant in 2014.

During his time with Washington Twp., Bergman has pursued professional development by achieving CFAI credentialing as a chief fire officer.

“Nick has a genuine commitment to the continual improvement of fire department services, to the safety and health of crews, and to the professional development of all members,” Thonnerieux said.

Bergman also participates in outside professional contributions including as a CFAI peer assessor, conducting site visits, and reviewing documentation for fire departments across the country. Prior to his appointment to deputy chief in 2019, Bergman served as Battalion Chief for four years, overseeing the relocation and transition of dispatching services to a contracted service and assisting with the accreditation process.