Washington Twp. starts building $7.1M fire station

Construction on Washington Twp. Fire Department's new Fire Station 41 at 716 E. Franklin St. officially launched with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The new station will replace the existing fire station on Maple Avenue, which was built in 1969 and is the oldest of the township's five stations.

The existing Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue is the fire department’s oldest of five stations.

The new station will provide Washington Twp. Fire Department with an up-to-date facility that will feature four drive-through bays to accommodate the department’s fire and EMS apparatus, a training mezzanine with window and rope rescue anchors as well as confined space rescue props, eight bunkrooms, a storm shelter and a photovoltaic system to supplement power use.

The new facility will help the township address the growing amount of call volumes, which have gone from 5,773 in 2003 to 8,759 in 2021.

It also gives the department more room for staffing, according to Fire Chief Scott Kujawa. Fifteen years ago, the fire department staffed itself with full-time, part-time, and volunteer firefighters. Today, its staffing consists of 80 full-time staffer with 7 part-time firefighters, Kujawa said.

The new facility will be paid for via a continuous, 2.85-mill fire services levy that Centerville and township voters approved in 2019. The levy, expected to generate more than $5 million a year, was also to pay for more full-time firefighters.

Construction is expected to be completed by August 2023. It is being built on part of the 6 acres the city purchased from Centerville City Schools

“We were so pleased when Centerville City Schools was receptive to us purchasing this land from them,” Lightle said. “Over the years, we’ve had a wonderful relationship with the schools. We are very grateful for their partnership on the purchase of this land.”

Township trustees approved the project during their June 13 meeting. A contract for its construction was awarded to Arcanum-based Brumbaugh Construction. App Architecture, of Englewood, was the building’s architect.