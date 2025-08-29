Washington Twp. to be sprayed for mosquitoes on Tuesday

Signs will be placed in the areas that will be treated. Anyone with questions can call 937-225-4362 for information.

Public Health uses Duet, a mosquito adulticide product.

The Environmental Protection Agency has evaluated Duet and determined that using it around gardens and non-organic agricultural crop areas does not pose a significant risk to people and pets, Public Health said.

People and pets may be outside while Public Health is spraying in the area.

The mist will dissipate in about five to 30 minutes depending on the weather, according to Public Health. The spray is not corrosive and doesn’t stain.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported in Montgomery County this year.

People can protect themselves from the virus by:

• Using an EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET.

• Wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks when outdoors, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wearing light-colored clothing.

• Installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

• Checking to make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

• Eliminating standing water in the yard, as well as from flowerpots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet bowls and bird baths weekly and drill holes in tire swings so the water can drain. Empty children’s wading pools and keep them on their sides if they aren’t’ being used.