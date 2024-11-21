Washington Twp. to create new entrance for park, RecPlex campus

“We already have people that come traipsing through that area as well ... so (this is) just creating a more enticing way to do that, and then creating another access point for all the activities here will be good,” Metzger told this news outlet. “I think we’ll create less congestion at the front and actually lead to more safer use of all our facilities”

Metzger said the entrance will tie into the planned loop road that flows through the gateway plaza being built next year between the east and west recreation buildings. The project will also include a hiker/biker trail and greenspace restoration featuring a pollinator wildflower meadow, trees and natural grasses.

One of the project goals is to create a greenspace hiking corridor between Paragon and McEwen roads through Countryside Park, he said.

“It’s a really great opportunity for our residents because we’re expanding our green space, but we’re also able to make improvements to that green space to encourage access,” Metzger said.

Demolition of the Paragon Road office building is expected to occur early next year with the site graded and seeded by early spring, Metzger said.

Work on the extension to Paragon Road will begin next summer and be completed in the spring of 2026, he said.

The project’s total cost is nearly $1.4 million with 75% of that to be paid by a more than $1 million grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission’s Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program. Washington Twp. will pay approximately $345,000.

Funding will go toward the $642,300 needed to purchase the property, which includes $614,800 and all associated closing costs, Metzger said. Restoration of the site, including planned amenities, will cost approximately $737,868.

Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program also is helping Washington Twp. RecPlex cover the majority of the costs for revitalizing Countryside Park’s Turtle and Heron ponds.

That effort, which is expected to wrap up in December, is dredging the ponds, installing control measures to limit future siltation, and stabilizing the banks to curb erosion.

Clean Ohio’s program provides $37.5 million in grants annually and is dedicated to environmental conservation “including acquisition of green space and the protection and enhancement of river and stream corridors,” according to its website.