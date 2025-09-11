WATCH: A somber tribute for 9/11 victims with a Miamisburg bleacher climb

In a solemn act of remembrance, students, staff, first responders and military personnel gathered Monday morning at Miamisburg High School’s Holland Field to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Watch the video above for views of the scene and interviews with those involved in the tribute to remember.
In Other News
1
GE Aerospace to invest $300 million into Joby competitor Beta...
2
Centerville Fall Fest returns to Stubbs Park with family fun, vendor...
3
Miami County property values to increase an average of 28% in 2026
4
Kettering backyard chicken owner fights to keep his ‘household pet...
5
First phase of Greene County Jail project complete as Sheriff’s Office...