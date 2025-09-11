Breaking: Shooter still at large after conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed at Utah university

WATCH: A somber tribute for 9/11 victims with a Miamisburg bleacher climb

Credit: Video by David Sherman | Dayton Daily News

32 minutes ago
In a solemn act of remembrance, students, staff, first responders and military personnel gathered Monday morning at Miamisburg High School’s Holland Field to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Watch the video above for views of the scene and interviews with those involved in the tribute to remember.

