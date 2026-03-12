WATCH: Aerial video of the coming-soon Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights

Buc-ee’s Huber Heights, located at 8000 Ohio 235, will open to the public at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 6.
Nick Graham from our visuals team went to the site for updated drone footage with just a few weeks to go before opening.
View that video above, and read our latest coverage:
• The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow
• 7 things people love about Buc-ee’s
