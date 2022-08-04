dayton-daily-news logo
X

Watch as Dayton Dragons crowd cheers on 8-year-old cancer survivor running the bases

Credit: Samantha Wildow

Combined ShapeCaption
Beckett Richards, 8, ran the bases with his big brother, Aiden, 12, during the Dayton Dragons game on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Credit: Samantha Wildow

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top